Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Grambling 2-8, SE Louisiana 3-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Grambling Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the SE Louisiana Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 20th at University Center. Grambling is expected to lose this one by seven points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Grambling's 22-8 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They took a 68-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs on Thursday. Grambling found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Kintavious Dozier, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Racers by a score of 61-55 on Saturday. The win was just what SE Louisiana needed coming off of a 89-60 loss in their prior contest.

SE Louisiana's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nick Caldwell, who scored 23 points along with nine rebounds. Caldwell continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for SE Louisiana was Alec Woodard's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Tigers bumped their record down to 2-8 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 55.7 points per game. As for the Lions, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-8.

While only SE Louisiana took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Wednesday, SE Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Grambling came up short against SE Louisiana in their previous matchup back in December of 2020, falling 77-70. Can Grambling avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a solid 7-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Grambling has won 3 out of their last 4 games against SE Louisiana.