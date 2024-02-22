Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Little Rock 16-11, SE Missouri State 8-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Little Rock has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Show Me Center. SE Missouri State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Little Rock, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Trojans didn't have too much trouble with the Screaming Eagles at home as they won 80-62.

Meanwhile, the matchup between SE Missouri State and the Cougars on Saturday hardly resembled the 52-47 effort from their previous meeting. The Redhawks fell to the Cougars 80-76. SE Missouri State's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

The Trojans are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a massive bump to their 16-11 record this season. As for the Redhawks, they dropped their record down to 8-19 with that loss, which was their 17th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SE Missouri State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.6 rebounds per game. Given Little Rock's sizable advantage in that area, the Redhawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Little Rock was able to grind out a solid victory over the Redhawks in their previous matchup back in January, winning 66-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Little Rock since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Little Rock.