Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Tennessee State 14-10, SE Missouri State 8-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to tip at 4:45 p.m. ET on February 10th at Show Me Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

SE Missouri State had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 88-69 margin over the Golden Eagles. The oddsmakers were on SE Missouri State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Tigers earned a 65-55 win over the Lions on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee State.

The Redhawks' victory bumped their record up to 8-16. As for the Tigers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-10 record this season.

SE Missouri State was able to grind out a solid win over the Tigers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 91-83. Will SE Missouri State repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.