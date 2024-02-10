Who's Playing
Tennessee State Tigers @ SE Missouri State Redhawks
Current Records: Tennessee State 14-10, SE Missouri State 8-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to tip at 4:45 p.m. ET on February 10th at Show Me Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
SE Missouri State had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 88-69 margin over the Golden Eagles. The oddsmakers were on SE Missouri State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Meanwhile, the Tigers earned a 65-55 win over the Lions on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee State.
The Redhawks' victory bumped their record up to 8-16. As for the Tigers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-10 record this season.
SE Missouri State was able to grind out a solid win over the Tigers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 91-83. Will SE Missouri State repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.
