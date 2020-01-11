How to watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette basketball game
Who's Playing
Marquette @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Marquette 11-4; Seton Hall 11-4
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates will square off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.
The Pirates didn't have too much trouble with the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday as they won 83-71. Seton Hall got double-digit scores from four players: G Myles Powell (24), G Jared Rhoden (16), G Quincy McKnight (15), and C Romaro Gill (11). Gill has now had at least four blocks in his past three games.
Meanwhile, Marquette entered their game against the Providence Friars on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Marquette needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 81-80 to Providence. G Koby McEwen wasn't much of a difference maker for the Golden Eagles and finished with only five points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
The Pirates are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Pirates got away with an 81-79 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their win shoved the Golden Eagles out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $24.99
Odds
The Pirates are a solid 6-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Seton Hall have won six out of their last ten games against Marquette.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Marquette 79
- Mar 06, 2019 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Marquette 64
- Jan 12, 2019 - Marquette 70 vs. Seton Hall 66
- Feb 07, 2018 - Marquette 88 vs. Seton Hall 85
- Jan 09, 2018 - Marquette 84 vs. Seton Hall 64
- Mar 09, 2017 - Seton Hall 82 vs. Marquette 76
- Jan 11, 2017 - Marquette 89 vs. Seton Hall 86
- Jan 01, 2017 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Marquette 66
- Feb 03, 2016 - Seton Hall 79 vs. Marquette 62
- Dec 30, 2015 - Seton Hall 83 vs. Marquette 63
