2nd Quarter Report

SF Austin already has more points against N. Mex. State than they managed in total against Wyoming last Saturday. After two quarters, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but SF Austin leads 75-72 over N. Mex. State.

SF Austin came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: N. Mex. State 5-7, SF Austin 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks will be home for the holidays to greet the N. Mex. State Aggies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored SF Austin last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-70 to the Cowboys. SF Austin has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were just a bucket shy of victory on Friday and fell 73-72 to the Lobos. It was the first time this season that N. Mex. State let down their fans at home.

Jaylin Jackson-Posey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Lumberjacks have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-7.

Looking ahead, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

SF Austin came up short against N. Mex. State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 73-67. Will SF Austin have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

SF Austin is a big 11-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lumberjacks, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

SF Austin and N. Mex. State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.