Who's Playing
Marist @ Siena
Current Records: Marist 8-15; Siena 16-9
What to Know
The Siena Saints and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in an MAAC clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at MVP Arena. Siena should still be feeling good after a victory, while Marist will be looking to right the ship.
The Saints were able to grind out a solid win over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Friday, winning 72-65.
Meanwhile, Marist ended up a good deal behind the St. Peter's Peacocks when they played on Friday, losing 67-56.
Siena didn't have too much trouble with Marist on the road in the teams' previous meeting in January as they won 70-55. Will Siena repeat their success, or do the Red Foxes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Siena have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Marist.
- Jan 29, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. Marist 55
- Feb 18, 2022 - Marist 62 vs. Siena 53
- Jan 14, 2022 - Siena 67 vs. Marist 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - Siena 63 vs. Marist 50
- Jan 30, 2021 - Marist 55 vs. Siena 54
- Feb 28, 2020 - Siena 52 vs. Marist 50
- Jan 24, 2020 - Siena 70 vs. Marist 57
- Feb 24, 2019 - Siena 67 vs. Marist 55
- Jan 11, 2019 - Siena 71 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 18, 2018 - Siena 68 vs. Marist 65
- Dec 29, 2017 - Marist 63 vs. Siena 58
- Feb 26, 2017 - Siena 80 vs. Marist 64
- Feb 11, 2017 - Siena 84 vs. Marist 77
- Feb 07, 2016 - Marist 79 vs. Siena 73
- Jan 30, 2016 - Siena 77 vs. Marist 66