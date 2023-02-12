Who's Playing

Marist @ Siena

Current Records: Marist 8-15; Siena 16-9

What to Know

The Siena Saints and the Marist Red Foxes will face off in an MAAC clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at MVP Arena. Siena should still be feeling good after a victory, while Marist will be looking to right the ship.

The Saints were able to grind out a solid win over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Friday, winning 72-65.

Meanwhile, Marist ended up a good deal behind the St. Peter's Peacocks when they played on Friday, losing 67-56.

Siena didn't have too much trouble with Marist on the road in the teams' previous meeting in January as they won 70-55. Will Siena repeat their success, or do the Red Foxes have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Marist.