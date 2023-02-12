Who's Playing
Marist @ Siena
Current Records: Marist 8-15; Siena 16-9
What to Know
The Marist Red Foxes have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to MVP Arena at 2 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Siena Saints. They will be strutting in after a win while Marist will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Red Foxes ended up a good deal behind the St. Peter's Peacocks when they played this past Friday, losing 67-56.
Meanwhile, Siena bagged a 72-65 victory over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers this past Friday.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Marist lost to Siena at home by a decisive 70-55 margin. Can Marist avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Saints are a big 10-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Siena have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Marist.
- Jan 29, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. Marist 55
- Feb 18, 2022 - Marist 62 vs. Siena 53
- Jan 14, 2022 - Siena 67 vs. Marist 60
- Jan 31, 2021 - Siena 63 vs. Marist 50
- Jan 30, 2021 - Marist 55 vs. Siena 54
- Feb 28, 2020 - Siena 52 vs. Marist 50
- Jan 24, 2020 - Siena 70 vs. Marist 57
- Feb 24, 2019 - Siena 67 vs. Marist 55
- Jan 11, 2019 - Siena 71 vs. Marist 66
- Jan 18, 2018 - Siena 68 vs. Marist 65
- Dec 29, 2017 - Marist 63 vs. Siena 58
- Feb 26, 2017 - Siena 80 vs. Marist 64
- Feb 11, 2017 - Siena 84 vs. Marist 77
- Feb 07, 2016 - Marist 79 vs. Siena 73
- Jan 30, 2016 - Siena 77 vs. Marist 66