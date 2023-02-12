Who's Playing

Marist @ Siena

Current Records: Marist 8-15; Siena 16-9

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to MVP Arena at 2 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Siena Saints. They will be strutting in after a win while Marist will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Red Foxes ended up a good deal behind the St. Peter's Peacocks when they played this past Friday, losing 67-56.

Meanwhile, Siena bagged a 72-65 victory over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers this past Friday.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Marist lost to Siena at home by a decisive 70-55 margin. Can Marist avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Saints are a big 10-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Siena have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Marist.