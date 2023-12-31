Who's Playing

Current Records: Western Illinois 7-6, SIUE 8-6

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Western Illinois Leathernecks and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on December 31st at First Community Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Western Illinois waltzed into their game last Wednesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 65-54 victory over the Bears. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 31% better than the opposition, as Western Illinois' was.

Meanwhile, the Cougars earned a 67-58 victory over the Panthers on Friday.

The Leathernecks have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-6 record this season. As for the Cougars, they pushed their record up to 8-6 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

Western Illinois took their victory against SIUE in their previous matchup back in November of 2018 by a conclusive 83-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Illinois since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Illinois has won both of the games they've played against SIUE in the last 6 years.