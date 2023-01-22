Who's Playing

Wichita State @ SMU

Current Records: Wichita State 9-9; SMU 7-12

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wichita State Shockers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 17 of 2018. SMU and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs should still be feeling good after a victory, while Wichita State will be looking to get back in the win column.

After constant struggles on the road, SMU has finally found some success away from home. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane this past Wednesday, sneaking past 79-76. SMU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Efe Odigie (22), guard Zhuric Phelps (18), guard Zach Nutall (16), and guard Ricardo Wright (11). This also makes it three games in a row in which Zhuric Phelps has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, the Shockers came up short against the Memphis Tigers this past Thursday, falling 88-78. Guard Jaron Pierre Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Wichita State; Pierre Jr. finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mustangs are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

SMU's victory brought them up to 7-12 while Wichita State's loss pulled them down to 9-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Wichita State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them 11th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Mustangs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Wichita State have won five out of their last six games against SMU.