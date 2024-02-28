Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Southern Miss 16-13, South Alabama 14-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Miss has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mitchell Center. South Alabama took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Miss, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact Southern Miss proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 82-71 victory over the Ragin Cajuns. The victory was just what Southern Miss needed coming off of a 83-64 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Jaguars, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 95-78 loss to the Red Wolves on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles' win bumped their record up to 16-13. As for the Jaguars, they now have a losing record at 14-15.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for South Alabama, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Southern Miss' sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Miss might still be hurting after the devastating 83-64 defeat they got from the Jaguars in their previous matchup on Thursday. Can Southern Miss avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Alabama has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.