Who's Playing
Florida Gators @ South Carolina Gamecocks
Current Records: Florida 20-8, South Carolina 23-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
What to Know
Florida has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Wednesday, the Gators earned a 83-74 win over the Tigers.
Florida got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyrese Samuel out in front who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Samuel has scored all season. Zyon Pullin was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact South Carolina proved on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by the Aggies, the Gamecocks got past the Aggies on a last-second layup courtesy of Zachary Davis with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Carolina.
Meechie Johnson Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help South Carolina's cause all that much against the Rebels on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Davis, who scored 16 points.
The Gators' victory was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-8. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.3 points per game. As for the Gamecocks, their win bumped their record up to 23-5.
Everything went Florida's way against the Gamecocks when the teams last played back in January of 2023 as the Gators made off with a 81-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
South Carolina and Florida both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Florida 81 vs. South Carolina 60
- Jan 15, 2022 - Florida 71 vs. South Carolina 63
- Feb 03, 2021 - South Carolina 72 vs. Florida 66
- Jan 07, 2020 - Florida 81 vs. South Carolina 68
- Jan 05, 2019 - South Carolina 71 vs. Florida 69
- Feb 10, 2018 - Florida 65 vs. South Carolina 41
- Jan 24, 2018 - South Carolina 77 vs. Florida 72
- Mar 26, 2017 - South Carolina 77 vs. Florida 70
- Feb 21, 2017 - Florida 81 vs. South Carolina 66
- Jan 18, 2017 - South Carolina 57 vs. Florida 53