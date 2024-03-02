Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Florida 20-8, South Carolina 23-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Gators earned a 83-74 win over the Tigers.

Florida got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyrese Samuel out in front who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Samuel has scored all season. Zyon Pullin was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact South Carolina proved on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by the Aggies, the Gamecocks got past the Aggies on a last-second layup courtesy of Zachary Davis with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Carolina.

Meechie Johnson Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help South Carolina's cause all that much against the Rebels on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Davis, who scored 16 points.

The Gators' victory was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-8. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.3 points per game. As for the Gamecocks, their win bumped their record up to 23-5.

Everything went Florida's way against the Gamecocks when the teams last played back in January of 2023 as the Gators made off with a 81-60 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Carolina and Florida both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.