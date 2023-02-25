Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ South Dakota State

Current Records: Oral Roberts 26-4; South Dakota State 18-11

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are set to square off in a Summit matchup at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Frost Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Golden Eagles and the South Dakota Coyotes on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Oral Roberts wrapped it up with an 82-70 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State made easy work of the UMKC Roos on Thursday and carried off a 73-50 win.

Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Oral Roberts against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Oral Roberts is now 26-4 while the Jackrabbits sit at 18-11. The Golden Eagles are 21-3 after wins this season, South Dakota State 12-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Jackrabbits, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Oral Roberts.