Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ South Dakota State
Current Records: Oral Roberts 26-4; South Dakota State 18-11
What to Know
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are set to square off in a Summit matchup at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Frost Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Golden Eagles and the South Dakota Coyotes on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Oral Roberts wrapped it up with an 82-70 victory on the road.
Meanwhile, South Dakota State made easy work of the UMKC Roos on Thursday and carried off a 73-50 win.
Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Oral Roberts against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.
Oral Roberts is now 26-4 while the Jackrabbits sit at 18-11. The Golden Eagles are 21-3 after wins this season, South Dakota State 12-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a 4-point favorite against the Jackrabbits, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Oral Roberts.
- Dec 19, 2022 - Oral Roberts 79 vs. South Dakota State 40
- Feb 24, 2022 - South Dakota State 106 vs. Oral Roberts 102
- Dec 22, 2021 - South Dakota State 82 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Mar 08, 2021 - Oral Roberts 90 vs. South Dakota State 88
- Feb 14, 2021 - South Dakota State 95 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oral Roberts 103 vs. South Dakota State 86
- Jan 29, 2020 - South Dakota State 76 vs. Oral Roberts 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - South Dakota State 96 vs. Oral Roberts 79
- Jan 31, 2019 - South Dakota State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Jan 12, 2019 - South Dakota State 84 vs. Oral Roberts 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - South Dakota State 85 vs. Oral Roberts 75
- Jan 11, 2018 - South Dakota State 78 vs. Oral Roberts 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - South Dakota State 74 vs. Oral Roberts 67
- Jan 12, 2017 - Oral Roberts 94 vs. South Dakota State 88
- Mar 05, 2016 - South Dakota State 73 vs. Oral Roberts 70
- Feb 27, 2016 - South Dakota State 73 vs. Oral Roberts 65
- Jan 21, 2016 - South Dakota State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 74