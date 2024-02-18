Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ South Florida Bulls

Current Records: FAU 20-5, South Florida 18-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FAU Owls and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic clash at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 18th at Yuengling Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, the Owls beat the Owls 80-68. The over/under was set at 148 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

FAU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Brandon Weatherspoon out in front who scored 16 points along with three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Johnell Davis, who scored 17 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Florida had already won nine in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.6 points), and they went ahead and made it ten on Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Golden Hurricane with a sharp 69-50 win. 69 seems to be a good number for South Florida as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Kasean Pryor was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Owls' win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.1 points per game. As for the Bulls, they are on a roll lately: they've won 16 of their last 17 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: FAU have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

FAU couldn't quite finish off the Bulls when the teams last played back in December of 2019 and fell 60-58. Can FAU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Florida has won 2 out of their last 3 games against FAU.