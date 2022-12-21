Who's Playing

Southern @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Southern 4-8; Southeastern Louisiana 5-7

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars will square off against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on the road at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at University Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Southern was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and that's exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 92-66 to the UAB Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Lions entered their contest against the Troy Trojans this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Southeastern Louisiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 77-71 to Troy.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Southern is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Southern at 4-8 and Southeastern Louisiana at 5-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Jaguars are 25th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.3 on average. The Lions have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 10th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southern have won two out of their last three games against Southeastern Louisiana.