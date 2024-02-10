Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Southern Dak. St. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 43-37 lead against Oral Roberts.

Southern Dak. St. came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits

Current Records: Oral Roberts 11-12, Southern Dak. St. 13-11

What to Know

Southern Dak. St. and the Golden Eagles are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Arena. Oral Roberts took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Dak. St., who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Jackrabbits narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Coyotes 70-67. The overall outcome was as expected, but South Dakota made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Southern Dak. St. can attribute much of their success to William Kyle III, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Luke Appel was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Oral Roberts' good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 85-63 to the Tommies. Oral Roberts was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-31.

The Jackrabbits' victory bumped their record up to 13-11. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Dak. St. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Dak. St. came up short against the Golden Eagles in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 87-82. Will Southern Dak. St. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Southern Dak. St. is a big 8-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. and Oral Roberts both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.