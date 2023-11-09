Who's Playing

Life-Pacific Warriors @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Life-Pacific 0-0, Southern Utah 0-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will host the Life-Pacific Warriors to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET on November 9th at America First Event Center.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Life-Pacific were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 24.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44 per game.

Looking back to last season, Life-Pacific finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Southern Utah also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 20-11.

Life-Pacific was pulverized by Southern Utah 101-56 when the teams last played back in November of 2016. Can Life-Pacific avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.