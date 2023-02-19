Who's Playing

George Washington @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: George Washington 12-14; St. Bonaventure 13-14

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials haven't won a matchup against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since Feb. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. George Washington and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between the Colonials and the George Mason Patriots on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with George Washington falling 66-53 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding George Washington back was the mediocre play of guard Brendan Adams, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure ended up a good deal behind the Fordham Rams when they played on Wednesday, losing 78-63. Despite the defeat, the Bonnies got a solid performance out of guard Kyrell Luc, who had 13 points and eight assists. Luc had some trouble finding his footing against the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The losses put the Colonials at 12-14 and St. Bonaventure at 13-14. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: George Washington is stumbling into the contest with the 14th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average. The Bonnies have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 37th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won six out of their last seven games against George Washington.