Who's Playing

Hartford @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Hartford 4-13; St. Francis (N.Y.) 6-9

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks are 1-4 against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Hawks are staying on the road to face off against St. Francis (N.Y.) at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Peter Aquilone Court. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Hartford came up short against the Sacred Heart Pioneers this past Saturday, falling 78-71.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Terriers and the Merrimack Warriors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with St. Francis (N.Y.) falling 65-53 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

The losses put Hartford at 4-13 and St. Francis (N.Y.) at 6-9. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawks are fourth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.4 on average. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won four out of their last five games against Hartford.