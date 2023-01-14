Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Sacred Heart 9-9; St. Francis (N.Y.) 7-9

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Peter Aquilone Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Francis (N.Y.) winning the first 71-66 on the road and Sacred Heart taking the second 66-62.

The Terriers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Hartford Hawks on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 78-73 victory.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart beat Hartford 78-71 on Saturday.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is now 7-9 while the Pioneers sit at 9-9. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- St. Francis (N.Y.) is 2-4 after wins, Sacred Heart 3-5 this year -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sacred Heart have won nine out of their last 14 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).