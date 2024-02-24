Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Oregon State 11-16, Stanford 12-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Oregon State Beavers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Maples Pavilion. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Stanford and seven for the Beavers.

The point spread may have favored Stanford on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-65 to the Ducks. That's two games in a row now that Stanford has lost by exactly 13 points.

Stanford's loss came about despite a quality game from Brandon Angel, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Beavers couldn't handle the Golden Bears on Thursday and fell 81-73.

Despite their defeat, Oregon State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Pope, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all. Pope didn't help Oregon State's cause all that much against the Ducks on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Tyler Bilodeau was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

The Cardinal have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-14 record this season. As for the Beavers, their loss was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 11-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Stanford have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Oregon State, though, as they've only made 31.3% of their threes this season. Given Stanford's sizable advantage in that area, the Beavers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Stanford didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Beavers when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 88-84 win. Does Stanford have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Beavers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Stanford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.