Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Sacred Heart 5-6; Stony Brook 2-7

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers' road trip will continue as they head to Island Federal Credit Union Arena at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Stony Brook Seawolves. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Sacred Heart was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 91-66 walloping at the Pittsburgh Panthers' hands. The losing side was boosted by guard Raheem Solomon, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 79-60 to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pioneers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-2-1 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Sacred Heart at 5-6 and Stony Brook at 2-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sacred Heart is 38th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.5 on average. The Seawolves have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 11th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Pioneers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Stony Brook won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.