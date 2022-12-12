Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Stony Brook

Current Records: Sacred Heart 5-6; Stony Brook 2-7

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers are on the road again on Monday and play against the Stony Brook Seawolves at 6:31 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Pioneers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 91-66 punch to the gut against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday. Sacred Heart was surely aware of their 15.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Sacred Heart's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Raheem Solomon, who had 18 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Stony Brook and the Bryant Bulldogs this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Seawolves falling 79-60 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Sacred Heart is now 5-6 while Stony Brook sits at 2-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: Sacred Heart is stumbling into the contest with the 39th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.5 on average. Stony Brook has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:31 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:31 p.m. ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena -- Stony Brook, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Stony Brook won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.