Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Louisville 7-15, Syracuse 14-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Syracuse is heading back home. They and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse and the Cardinals are at an even 4-4 over their past eight head-to-heads.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 37.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Syracuse found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Orange lost to the Demon Deacons, and the Orange lost bad. The score wound up at 99-70.

Despite the loss, Syracuse had strong showings from J.J. Starling, who scored 15 points, and Judah Mintz, who scored 13 points along with six assists and two steals. Less helpful for Syracuse was Chris Bell's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Louisville scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top against the Seminoles by a score of 101-92. The win was some much needed relief for Louisville as it spelled an end to their six-game losing streak.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Ty-Laur Johnson were among the main playmakers for Louisville as the former scored 29 points along with seven rebounds and two steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 assists. It was the first time this season that Johnson posted ten or more assists. Curtis Williams was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with two steals.

The Orange have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-8 record this season. As for the Cardinals, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-15.

Syracuse barely slipped by the Cardinals when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 70-69. Will Syracuse repeat their success, or do the Cardinals have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Syracuse and Louisville both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.