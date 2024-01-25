Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Southern Utah 6-12, Tarleton State 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Tarleton State Texans are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at Wisdom Gymnasium. Southern Utah is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, the Thunderbirds couldn't handle the Lancers and fell 83-76.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Texans beat the Vaqueros 77-73 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Tarleton State.

The Thunderbirds have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-12 record this season. As for the Texans, their win bumped their record up to 12-6.

Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid win over Tarleton State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 72-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Utah since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tarleton State and Southern Utah both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

  • Feb 09, 2023 - Southern Utah 72 vs. Tarleton State 62
  • Jan 05, 2023 - Tarleton State 68 vs. Southern Utah 65