Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Southern Utah 6-12, Tarleton State 12-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Tarleton State Texans are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at Wisdom Gymnasium. Southern Utah is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, the Thunderbirds couldn't handle the Lancers and fell 83-76.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Texans beat the Vaqueros 77-73 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Tarleton State.

The Thunderbirds have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-12 record this season. As for the Texans, their win bumped their record up to 12-6.

Southern Utah was able to grind out a solid win over Tarleton State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 72-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Utah since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tarleton State and Southern Utah both have 1 win in their last 2 games.