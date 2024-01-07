Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Temple looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against Wichita State.

Temple came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Wichita State 8-7, Temple 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After six games on the road, Temple is heading back home. The Temple Owls and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Thursday, the Owls came up short against the Bulls and fell 76-68.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Riley, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Steve Settle III, who scored nine points along with nine rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Wichita State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 74-62 to the Mean Green. Wichita State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Like Wichita State, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Colby Rogers led the charge by scoring 18 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Dalen Ridgnal, who scored nine points along with 11 rebounds and three steals.

The Owls have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season. As for the Shockers, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Temple is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Wichita State is a slight 1-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Wichita State has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Temple.