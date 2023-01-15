Who's Playing

Memphis @ Temple

Current Records: Memphis 12-5; Temple 10-8

What to Know

The Temple Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2019. The Owls and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple should still be feeling good after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to regain their footing.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday Temple sidestepped the Tulsa Golden Hurricane for a 76-72 win. Forward Zach Hicks (14 points), guard Khalif Battle (13 points), and guard Damian Dunn (12 points) were the top scorers for Temple.

Speaking of close games: the Tigers were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 107-104 to the UCF Knights. Guard Kendric Davis did his best for Memphis, finishing with 42 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to five boards.

The Owls' win brought them up to 10-8 while Memphis' defeat pulled them down to 12-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: Temple is stumbling into the game with the 48th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Temple, Memphis comes into the contest boasting the 33rd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.5.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won five out of their last nine games against Temple.