How to watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss basketball game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss @ Tennessee
Current Records: Ole Miss 9-8; Tennessee 11-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Tennessee Volunteers are heading back home. They will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while Ole Miss will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Volunteers made easy work of the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday and carried off a 66-45 victory. It was another big night for G Jordan Bowden, who had 21 points.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 80-76 to the LSU Tigers. G Breein Tyree did his best for Ole Miss, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 47% of their total).
Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. 3-7 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Rebels aren't so hot on the road, where they are 1-3.
The Volunteers got away with a 73-71 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Rebels have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Volunteers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tennessee have won four out of their last six games against Ole Miss.
- Feb 27, 2019 - Tennessee 73 vs. Ole Miss 71
- Feb 24, 2018 - Tennessee 73 vs. Ole Miss 65
- Feb 03, 2018 - Tennessee 94 vs. Ole Miss 61
- Feb 08, 2017 - Tennessee 75 vs. Ole Miss 66
- Jan 17, 2017 - Ole Miss 80 vs. Tennessee 69
- Mar 05, 2016 - Ole Miss 83 vs. Tennessee 60
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: SDSU goes for 20-0
The Aztecs, the last undefeated team remaining, are 23-point favorites at home against Wyoming
-
Kansas vs. Kansas St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kansas vs. Kansas State game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Miami odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Miami game 10,000 times.
-
Kentucky vs. Georgia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Georgia game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Butler preview, prediction
Your viewing guide for the Wildcats vs. the Bulldogs in the biggest game of Tuesday's college...
-
AP voter disses Michigan State
The Spartans were left off one ballot even though they're in first place in what is the nation's...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home