How to watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Tennessee

Current Records: Ole Miss 9-8; Tennessee 11-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Tennessee Volunteers are heading back home. They will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while Ole Miss will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Volunteers made easy work of the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday and carried off a 66-45 victory. It was another big night for G Jordan Bowden, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 80-76 to the LSU Tigers. G Breein Tyree did his best for Ole Miss, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 47% of their total).

Tennessee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. 3-7 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Rebels aren't so hot on the road, where they are 1-3.

The Volunteers got away with a 73-71 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or do the Rebels have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 128

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won four out of their last six games against Ole Miss.