Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Ole Miss 20-11, Texas A&M 18-13

How To Watch

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in an SEC postseason contest. Coming off a loss in a game Ole Miss was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Ole Miss lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. There's no need to mince words: the Rebels lost to the Aggies, and the Rebels lost bad. The score wound up at 86-60. Ole Miss has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Jaylen Murray, who scored 21 points along with three steals. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight.

Ole Miss struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Texas A&M pulled down 18 offensive rebounds.

The Rebels have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-11 record this season. As for the Aggies, the win was the third in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 18-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Ole Miss have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Texas A&M, though, as they've only made 27.6% of their threes this season. Given Ole Miss' sizable advantage in that area, Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ole Miss took a serious blow against Texas A&M when the teams last played on Saturday, falling 86-60. Can Ole Miss avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas A&M is a 5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.