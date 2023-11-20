Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-4, Texas A&M-Commerce 2-4

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions will be playing at home against the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Stonehill College took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Texas A&M-Commerce, who comes in off a win.

On Friday, the Lions narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Hawks 57-54. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Texas A&M-Commerce can attribute much of their success to Tommie Lewis, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds. Less helpful for Texas A&M-Commerce was Jerome Brewer Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 101-67 bruising that the Wildcats dished out on Friday. Stonehill College was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-37.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tony Felder Jr., who scored 15 points along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Lions' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 2-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.3 points per game. As for the Skyhawks, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M-Commerce have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stonehill College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.