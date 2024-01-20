Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: Baylor 14-3, Texas 12-5

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Baylor is 8-2 against Texas since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Baylor unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 68-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Baylor has not had much luck with Kansas State recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though they lost, Baylor were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knights. Texas got off to an early lead (up 16 with 12:34 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their defeat, Texas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ithiel Horton, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Horton has scored all season. Dillon Mitchell was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with nine rebounds.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 14-3. As for the Longhorns, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.8 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Baylor was able to grind out a solid victory over Texas in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 81-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Baylor since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Baylor has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas.