Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Texas Longhorns

Current Records: UCF 10-5, Texas 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas is heading back home. The Texas Longhorns and the UCF Knights will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moody Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Texas last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Mountaineers by a score of 76-73.

Texas' defeat came about despite a quality game from Max Abmas, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 3 assists. That's the first time this season that Abmas scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Dylan Disu, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

Texas struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Knights couldn't handle the Cougars on Saturday and fell 63-58.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ibrahima Diallo, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 19 rebounds. Those 19 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for UCF was Jaylin Sellers' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Longhorns' defeat dropped their record down to 12-4. As for the Knights, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Texas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 6-10 ATS record.

Odds

Texas is a big 8.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

