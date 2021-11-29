Who's Playing

St. Mary's (TX) @ Texas-San Antonio

Current Records: St. Mary's (TX) 0-1; Texas-San Antonio 4-3

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the St. Mary's (TX) Rattlers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at UTSA Convocation Center. The Roadrunners will be strutting in after a victory while St. Mary's (TX) will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Texas-San Antonio has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Lamar Cardinals this past Wednesday. Texas-San Antonio managed a 79-73 win over Lamar.

Meanwhile, the game between St. Mary's (TX) and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Rattlers falling 88-73 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

St. Mary's (TX)'s loss took them down to 0-1 while Texas-San Antonio's win pulled them up to 4-3. A win for St. Mary's (TX) would reverse both their bad luck and Texas-San Antonio's good luck. We'll see if St. Mary's (TX) manages to pull off that tough task or if Texas-San Antonio keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.