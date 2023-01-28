Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 7-14; Texas Southern 7-14

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tigers and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Health & PE Center. Texas Southern won both of their matches against Prairie View A&M last season (75-74 and 78-77) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Alabama State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Texas Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern snuck past Alabama State with a 71-65 victory.

Meanwhile, the Panthers came up short against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, falling 67-59.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 6-13), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Texas Southern's win lifted them to 7-14 while Prairie View A&M's loss dropped them down to 7-14. We'll see if Texas Southern can repeat their recent success or if Prairie View A&M bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Southern have won ten out of their last 17 games against Prairie View A&M.