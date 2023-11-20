Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Sam Houston 1-3, Troy 2-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena -- Troy, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Troy will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Sam Houston Bearkats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Sam Houston took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Troy, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact Troy proved on Tuesday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 111-46 win over the Eagles. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-20.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Rebels by a score of 70-67.

Sam Houston's defeat came about despite a quality game from Davon Barnes, who scored 22 points along with 3 assists and 2 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Damon Nicholas Jr., who scored 9 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

The victory got the Trojans back to even at 2-2. As for the Bearkats, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Sam Houston is a slight 2-point favorite against Troy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

