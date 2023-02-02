Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic @ UAB
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 21-1; UAB 15-7
What to Know
The #19 Florida Atlantic Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Florida Atlantic and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bartow Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Florida Atlantic was able to grind out a solid win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday, winning 70-63. Florida Atlantic's guard Brandon Weatherspoon filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with six boards. Weatherspoon hadn't helped his team much against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, UAB strolled past the Rice Owls with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 70-52.
Florida Atlantic came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blazers in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, sneaking past 88-86. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida Atlantic since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
UAB have won ten out of their last 12 games against Florida Atlantic.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Florida Atlantic 88 vs. UAB 86
- Mar 10, 2022 - UAB 80 vs. Florida Atlantic 66
- Jan 15, 2022 - UAB 76 vs. Florida Atlantic 65
- Feb 22, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 65 vs. UAB 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - UAB 68 vs. Florida Atlantic 65
- Jan 03, 2019 - UAB 67 vs. Florida Atlantic 50
- Mar 07, 2018 - UAB 83 vs. Florida Atlantic 72
- Jan 04, 2018 - UAB 75 vs. Florida Atlantic 44
- Mar 02, 2017 - UAB 79 vs. Florida Atlantic 59
- Jan 19, 2017 - UAB 80 vs. Florida Atlantic 78
- Mar 05, 2016 - UAB 73 vs. Florida Atlantic 70
- Feb 06, 2016 - UAB 104 vs. Florida Atlantic 67