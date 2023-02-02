Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ UAB

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 21-1; UAB 15-7

What to Know

The #19 Florida Atlantic Owls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Florida Atlantic and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bartow Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Florida Atlantic was able to grind out a solid win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday, winning 70-63. Florida Atlantic's guard Brandon Weatherspoon filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with six boards. Weatherspoon hadn't helped his team much against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, UAB strolled past the Rice Owls with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 70-52.

Florida Atlantic came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blazers in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, sneaking past 88-86. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida Atlantic since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

UAB have won ten out of their last 12 games against Florida Atlantic.