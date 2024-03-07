Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Arizona 23-6, UCLA 14-15

What to Know

Arizona and UCLA are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Arizona will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

In what's become a running theme this season, Arizona gave their fans yet another huge victory on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Ducks as the Wildcats made off with a 103-83 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 51-30.

Arizona's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Keshad Johnson, who scored 21 points. Another player making a difference was Kylan Boswell, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense, a fact UCLA found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 77-65 to the Cougars. UCLA got off to an early lead (up 13 with 13:34 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, UCLA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dylan Andrews, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Wildcats have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 23-6 record this season. As for the Bruins, they now have a losing record at 14-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arizona just can't miss this season, having made 49.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots this season. Given Arizona's sizable advantage in that area, UCLA will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Arizona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Those brave souls putting their money on UCLA against the spread have faith in an upset since their 11-16-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Arizona's 19-10.

Odds

Arizona is a big 9-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

UCLA and Arizona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.