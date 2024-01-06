Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: California 4-10, UCLA 6-8

How To Watch

What to Know

California is 0-10 against UCLA since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. California is hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, the Golden Bears came up short against the Trojans and fell 82-74. California has not had much luck with USC recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

California's loss came about despite a quality game from Jaylon Tyson, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Jalen Celestine, who scored 11 points.

Even though they lost, California were working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCLA last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 59-53 defeat to the Cardinal. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UCLA has scored all season.

Despite the loss, UCLA had strong showings from Adem Bona, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks, and Berke Buyuktuncel, who scored 13 points. Buyuktuncel continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for UCLA was Dylan Andrews' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Golden Bears have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season. As for the Bruins, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCLA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

California was pulverized by UCLA 78-43 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point California was down 38-15.

Odds

UCLA is a solid 6.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

UCLA has won all of the games they've played against California in the last 6 years.