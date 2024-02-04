Halftime Report

Oregon is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against UCLA.

If Oregon keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-6 in no time. On the other hand, UCLA will have to make due with a 10-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ UCLA Bruins

Current Records: Oregon 15-6, UCLA 10-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

Oregon and the Bruins are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. Despite being away, Oregon is looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Thursday, the Ducks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Trojans, taking the game 78-69.

Jackson Shelstad was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 20 points along with six assists and two steals. He didn't help Oregon's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Kario Oquendo was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 14 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact UCLA proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 71-63 win over the Beavers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UCLA.

UCLA's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Dylan Andrews led the charge by scoring 18 points along with two steals. Another player making a difference was Adem Bona, who scored 18 points.

The Ducks' victory bumped their record up to 15-6. As for the Bruins, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-11 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Oregon just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCLA, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots this season. Given Oregon's sizable advantage in that area, the Bruins will need to find a way to close that gap.

Oregon beat the Bruins 64-59 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oregon since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oregon is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA and Oregon both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.