Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Sacred Heart 2-1; UMass Lowell 2-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UMass Lowell River Hawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday at Costello Athletic Center. Sacred Heart will be strutting in after a win while the River Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

UMass Lowell came up short against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this past Saturday, falling 73-65. UMass Lowell's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, who had 18 points in addition to eight rebounds, and Max Brooks, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 88-85 victory over the Columbia Lions on Sunday.

UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on the Pioneers against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 0-2-1 record ATS can't hold a candle to UMass Lowell's 2-0.

The River Hawks and Sacred Heart now sit at an identical 2-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass Lowell have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 31.50%, which places them 13th in college basketball. Less enviably, Sacred Heart is stumbling into the contest with the 15th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Pioneers.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a big 12-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMass Lowell have won four out of their last seven games against Sacred Heart.