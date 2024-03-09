Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-21, UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-24

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse -- Edinburg, Texas

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 9th at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with eight consecutive losses for Southern Utah and 13 for UT-Rio Grande Valley.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Utah found out the hard way on Thursday. They were dealt a punishing 87-60 loss at the hands of the Lumberjacks.

Zion Young put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 12 points along with two steals. He didn't help Southern Utah's cause all that much against Utah back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Vaqueros came up short against the Trailblazers on Thursday and fell 79-74. UT-Rio Grande Valley has not had much luck with Utah Tech recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Sherman Brashear, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 3 assists. Another player making a difference was Daylen Williams, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.

UT-Rio Grande Valley struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are 1-4 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Thunderbirds have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season. As for the Vaqueros, their loss was their fifth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-24.

Everything went Southern Utah's way against UT-Rio Grande Valley when the teams last played back in February as Southern Utah made off with a 79-59 win. With Southern Utah ahead 48-28 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Southern Utah has won both of the games they've played against UT-Rio Grande Valley in the last 2 years.