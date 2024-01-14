Halftime Report

UT-Rio Grande Valley is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 33-28 lead against Utah Valley.

UT-Rio Grande Valley has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Current Records: Utah Valley 8-8, UT-Rio Grande Valley 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah Valley is 9-1 against UT-Rio Grande Valley since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Utah Valley is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Utah Valley found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 83-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UT-Rio Grande Valley ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Redhawks 81-80.

The Wolverines' loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for the Vaqueros, their win bumped their record up to 5-11.

Going forward, Utah Valley is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Utah Valley was able to grind out a solid victory over UT-Rio Grande Valley in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 75-61. Does Utah Valley have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT-Rio Grande Valley turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Utah Valley is a 3-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.