Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Utah State Aggies

Current Records: San Diego State 22-9, Utah State 26-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Thomas & Mack Center in a Mountain West postseason contest. Utah State will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Utah State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with an 87-75 victory over the Bulldogs. 87 seems to be a good number for Utah State as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Great Osobor had a dynamite game for Utah State, dropping a double-double on 29 points and 17 rebounds. Osobor continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Javon Jackson was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, San Diego State also got the better of their opponent in overtime on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Rebels 74-71. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 25 to 9 on the offensive boards, as San Diego State did.

Jaedon LeDee was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 34 points and 16 rebounds. He didn't help San Diego State's cause all that much against Boise State on Friday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Darrion Trammell, who scored 11 points along with five assists and five steals.

The Aggies are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 27-5 record this season. As for the Aztecs, their victory bumped their record up to 23-9.

Going forward, Utah State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Utah State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs San Diego State over their last eight matchups.

Utah State was able to grind out a solid victory over San Diego State in their previous matchup back in February, winning 68-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Diego State is a 3.5-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Utah State.