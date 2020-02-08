How to watch Utah State vs. Boise State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Utah State vs. Boise State basketball game

Who's Playing

Boise State @ Utah State

Current Records: Boise State 16-8; Utah State 18-7

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Broncos are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Boise State took down the Wyoming Cowboys 67-62 on Tuesday. Boise State guard Alex Hobbs looked sharp as he had 24 points.

Meanwhile, Utah State strolled past the UNLV Rebels with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 69-54. Utah State's center Neemias Queta was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 21 points and five assists along with six boards.

Boise State is now 16-8 while Utah State sits at 18-7. Boise State is 9-6 after wins this year, Utah State 12-5.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
  • Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Boise State have won six out of their last nine games against Utah State.

  • Jan 18, 2020 - Boise State 88 vs. Utah State 83
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Utah State 78 vs. Boise State 71
  • Mar 08, 2018 - Utah State 78 vs. Boise State 75
  • Feb 10, 2018 - Utah State 71 vs. Boise State 65
  • Jan 17, 2018 - Boise State 71 vs. Utah State 67
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Boise State 72 vs. Utah State 70
  • Dec 28, 2016 - Boise State 83 vs. Utah State 80
  • Feb 02, 2016 - Boise State 70 vs. Utah State 67
  • Jan 05, 2016 - Boise State 76 vs. Utah State 61
