How to watch Utah State vs. Boise State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Boise State @ Utah State

Current Records: Boise State 16-8; Utah State 18-7

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Broncos are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Boise State took down the Wyoming Cowboys 67-62 on Tuesday. Boise State guard Alex Hobbs looked sharp as he had 24 points.

Meanwhile, Utah State strolled past the UNLV Rebels with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 69-54. Utah State's center Neemias Queta was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 21 points and five assists along with six boards.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Boise State have won six out of their last nine games against Utah State.