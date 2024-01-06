Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Utah Valley Wolverines

Current Records: Southern Utah 5-10, Utah Valley 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah Valley is 1-6 against Southern Utah since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at UCCU Events Center. Southern Utah took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Utah Valley, who comes in off a win.

Utah Valley's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They rang in the new year with a 65-58 victory over the Lancers. The win was just what Utah Valley needed coming off of a 85-63 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Utah found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a painful 96-75 loss at the hands of the Antelopes. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Utah in their matchups with Grand Canyon: they've now lost three in a row.

The win got the Wolverines back to even at 7-7. As for the Thunderbirds, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-10.

Looking forward, Utah Valley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points.

Utah Valley and Southern Utah were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Utah Valley came up empty-handed after a 89-88 defeat. Will Utah Valley have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Utah Valley is a solid 7-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Utah Valley.