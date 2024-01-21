Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Current Records: FAU 14-4, UTSA 7-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for FAU. The FAU Owls and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at UTSA Convocation Center. UTSA is crawling into this game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while FAU will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, the Owls earned a 86-77 victory over the Shockers. 86 seems to be a good number for FAU as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

FAU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Alijah Martin out in front who scored 22 points along with nine rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Johnell Davis, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you nail ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact UTSA found out the hard way on Wednesday. They were completely outmatched by the Golden Hurricane on the road and fell 107-78.

Jordan Ivy-Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points along with seven rebounds.

The Owls' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.3 points per game. As for the Roadrunners, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for FAU against UTSA when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 106-66 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FAU is a big 16-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Series History

FAU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.