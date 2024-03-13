Who's Playing

Current Records: Florida State 16-15, Va. Tech 18-13

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

The Va. Tech Hokies and the Florida State Seminoles are set to clash at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena in an ACC postseason contest. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Va. Tech waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 82-76 victory over the Fighting Irish. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, as Va. Tech did.

Va. Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sean Pedulla led the charge by scoring 28 points along with six rebounds and two steals. MJ Collins was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles beat the Hurricanes 83-75 on Saturday.

Florida State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jamir Watkins, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Darin Green Jr., who went 8 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Green Jr. has scored all season.

The Hokies pushed their record up to 18-13 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.8 points per game. As for the Seminoles, they now have a winning record of 16-15.

Va. Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over Florida State in their previous meeting back in February, winning 83-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Va. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Florida State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.