Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-8, Vanderbilt 4-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Dartmouth Big Green at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Vanderbilt's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 77-75.

Despite the loss, Vanderbilt got a solid performance out of Ezra Manjon, who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 28% worse than the opposition, a fact Dartmouth found out the hard way last Thursday. They fell 67-57 to the Pioneers.

Even though they lost, Dartmouth were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Commodores have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season. As for the Big Green, they bumped their record down to 4-8 with that defeat, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Looking forward, Vanderbilt is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Vanderbilt is playing as the favorites at home, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Vanderbilt is a big 13-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

