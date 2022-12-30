Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 6-7; Vanderbilt 6-6

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores will round out the year against one another at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Memorial Gym. The Lions will be seeking to avenge the 78-70 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 25 of 2019.

The stars were brightly shining for Southeastern Louisiana in an 80-62 win over the Southern Jaguars last week.

Meanwhile, the Commodores netted a 70-62 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs last Thursday. Vanderbilt's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Liam Robbins, who had 14 points along with nine rebounds, and guard Jordan Wright, who had 12 points. Wright hadn't helped his team much against the NC State Wolfpack two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Southeastern Louisiana is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Southeastern Louisiana to 6-7 and Vanderbilt to 6-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gym -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.73

Odds

The Commodores are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Vanderbilt won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.