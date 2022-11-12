Who's Playing

Morgan State @ VCU

Current Records: Morgan State 1-1; VCU 1-0

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the VCU Rams on the road at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Stuart Siegel Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Morgan State simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Penn State-Allegheny Nittany Lions at home 130-49.

Meanwhile, the Rams strolled past the Manhattan Jaspers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 73-56.

The Bears are now 1-1 while VCU sits at 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Morgan State has allowed their opponents an average of 12.5 steals per game, the 355th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Morgan State, VCU enters the matchup with 9.2 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. In other words, Morgan State will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Stuart Siegel Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Rams are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.