Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Miami 15-7, Virginia 17-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 5th at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Hurricanes were able to grind out a solid win over the Hokies, taking the game 82-74.

Miami got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kyshawn George out in front who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and four steals. George didn't help Miami's cause all that much against the Wolfpack on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Bensley Joseph was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, Virginia entered their tilt with the Tigers with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Cavaliers made off with a 66-65 victory over the Tigers.

Virginia's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jacob Groves, who scored 17 points.

The Hurricanes are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season. As for the Cavaliers, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-5.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Virginia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Miami's sizable advantage in that area, the Cavaliers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Miami is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 13-8-1 and Virginia is 3-4.

Odds

Virginia is a solid 6-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Virginia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami.